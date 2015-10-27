We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This crap will Stone you but it's a creepy weed. Experience the body high first and then about 35 minutes later the head high crept up on me. Was a little bit anxious and paranoid which is very odd because I've been smoking pot for 30 years. Smells very much like an orange and also tastes like an o...