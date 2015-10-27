ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Agent Orange reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Agent Orange.

Effects

749 people reported 5788 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 55%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 42%
Euphoric 42%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

1,090

Beau0000
Member since 2020
makes me tired. lame!
Sleepy
beau1234567
Member since 2020
This crap will Stone you but it's a creepy weed. Experience the body high first and then about 35 minutes later the head high crept up on me. Was a little bit anxious and paranoid which is very odd because I've been smoking pot for 30 years. Smells very much like an orange and also tastes like an o...
Sleepy
Nellydreams420
Member since 2020
Nice feel and taste!!!! Will definitely add this to my favs!
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
ldunman
Member since 2014
Fire. Straight fire.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Cole_pey
Member since 2019
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Pesterme
Member since 2019
I actually felt like I GOT cramps and a headache from this strain but, I definitely get the euphoria as well when I wasn’t being abused by my own body lmao. Still worth it tho.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
James0987
Member since 2019
Great for calming myself down, i’m very prone to panic attacks and this strain helps a lot with that. Paranoia is pretty low, great bud
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
JLove67
Member since 2019
Loved this strain come home from work and smoke one it relaxing,and hleps with mood change and pain out the window. When it hits in creeps up on you. Love it.....
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly