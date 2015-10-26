ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Orange Velvet

This hard to come by strain known as Orange Velvet, tastes and smells remarkably like Orange Dreamsicles; the orange-y, creamy, frozen desert on a stick. The strain was created by MzJill Genetics. The effects are not super powerful with the OV, but the taste and aroma more than make up for it. The high gives just the right amount of euphoric lift, while maintaining an even focus and clarity for a duration of 2 to 3 hours. Medicinally, this strain is good for treating light pain. Orange Velvet has been discontinued for the most part, but it does pop up from time to time in some dispensaries; so if you see it out there in the world, buy large!

Effects

80 reported effects from 46 people

    Avatar for dickdaniels
    Member since 2015
    Just picked up an eighth from Altitude in Co Springs and this stuff is amazing. Definitely getting the smooth orange smell and a little skunkiness in the background. Was able to get a lot of cleaning done around the place and felt great doing so. Smoked about 3 bowls over a 3 hour period and it w...
    EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
    Avatar for sweetbutter80
    Member since 2013
    O my, this' my fav worker buds next to Harlequin & Maui Bubble Gift. Migraine pain 5-6, nausea 4-5 when I medicated round 1930 or so. Body high hits ya 1st (in bout 5 min). Another 5 min & the head buzz kicks ya! Body high perfect; pain/nausea gone. Head high strong but not too much. NO ANXIETY/PARA...
    EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for Savage
    Member since 2013
    Good mellow daytime med. Also very good for relieving stress. This sample was soil grown and acquired from a legal, medical source. Very pungent citrus odor, very defined when vaped. Anxiety can occur with large doses, like many sativa dominant strains.
    EuphoricHappyHungryTinglyUplifted
    Avatar for DayTripper7711
    Member since 2014
    One of the most flavorful and delicious strains I've ever tried; OV is the KING of the "Orange Family" of strains. The terpene profile is out of this world! The flavor of Orange Cream is an unmistakable hallmark of a great batch. I generally don't care for "Orange" varieties of cannabis but Orange V...
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
    Avatar for shoghon
    Member since 2014
    Lovely oranges notes and a citrus sensation on the nose. Burning produces a light and yet subtly fragrant scent. The taste has feeling along the back and sides of the mouth. Defined orange aftertaste. Light easy to breathe smoke (wb). After five there is a happy sense and not too much headlines. H...
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Skunk No. 1
    parent
    Strain
    Orange Velvet
    First strain child
    Aberdeen
    child
    Second strain child
    Agent Orange
    child

    Photos

