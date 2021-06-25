Palmetto Cannabis
The love child of famous parents (OG Kush and Sour Diesel), Headband has a lot to live up to but is forging its own way in the world. A problem child star? Maybe, but heavy buds and positively lemony disposition make it an irresistible part of your entourage. With THC levels hitting 18% and up, Headband is a smooth and creamy smoke that saunters and meanders, coming on slow and arriving fashionably late. But it's cool—Headband is always on the guest list and the party doesn't start until this sativa shows up, anyway.
Headband effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,814 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
