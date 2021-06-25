About this product

The love child of famous parents (OG Kush and Sour Diesel), Headband has a lot to live up to but is forging its own way in the world. A problem child star? Maybe, but heavy buds and positively lemony disposition make it an irresistible part of your entourage. With THC levels hitting 18% and up, Headband is a smooth and creamy smoke that saunters and meanders, coming on slow and arriving fashionably late. But it's cool—Headband is always on the guest list and the party doesn't start until this sativa shows up, anyway.​