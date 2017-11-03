About this product

Platinum Cookies are nothing like your sorta weird relative’s cookie recipe. Sure, it’s a sativa-hybrid that’s a whole lot of sweet and a little bit spicy, with just a hint of berry. Yes, it’s smoke is rich and silky smooth (you’d expect that from a recipe handed down from OG Kush and Durban Poison). But Platinum Cookies are far from soft and chewy. It hits hard with THC levels as high as 24%. No sir, Platinum Cookies is no ordinary cookie. Your relative’s cookies are yesterday’s news. The future is platinum, my friend. And the future is starting to feel pretty good. Palmetto is cannabis for people who like cannabis, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go. Platinum Cookies is available in 3.5 gram jars.

