Platinum Cookies are nothing like your sorta weird relative’s cookie recipe. Sure, it’s a sativa-hybrid that’s a whole lot of sweet and a little bit spicy, with just a hint of berry. Yes, it’s smoke is rich and silky smooth (you’d expect that from a recipe handed down from OG Kush and Durban Poison). But Platinum Cookies are far from soft and chewy. It hits hard with THC levels as high as 24%. No sir, Platinum Cookies is no ordinary cookie. Your relative’s cookies are yesterday’s news. The future is platinum, my friend. And the future is starting to feel pretty good. Palmetto is cannabis for people who like cannabis, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go. Platinum Cookies is available in 3.5 gram jars.
Platinum Cookies effects
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
