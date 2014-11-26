About this product
Thanks to its size, this is a great plant for the indoor grow setup, especially if you have height restrictions. The easy management of this cannabis plant makes it a great grow room companion and the blueberry tones will bring a pleasant (if pungent) aroma to its surroundings.
The Blue Kush Berry is also a great performer outside. Its Kush heritage makes this a sturdy no-nonsense plant that is suited to most gardens. Naturally it will respond to lots of sunshine but it will also do well in more northern regions of America and Europe. It is worth noting that the distinctive blueberry color can vary depending on climate.
90% Indica // 10% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
About this strain
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
About this brand
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.