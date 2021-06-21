About this product
For an indoor grow room, L.A. Amnesia is a great choice and is a good plant for beginners as well as old pros. Although it is a sativa, the Kush element ensures it does not stretch so much as other varieties and the plant produces thick central colas with very big buds and a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. The trichome coating is so heavy that these buds sparkle like magic crystals.
In an outdoor setup, L.A. Amnesia will also do well. In southern regions where there is ample warmth and light, it will respond by shooting for the sun and will reward the grower with a big bud harvest. It will also grow reasonably in more northern regions of Eurasia and the Americas, although the dense oversized buds do need checking for mold in Autumn.
It has a distinctive citrus/earthy/hazey taste, full of terpenes that will be popular with the connoisseur, while the extraordinary power will impress those who relish a smoke that hits home hard.
25% Indica // 75% Sativa
THC level: 20-24%
CBD level: < 0.1%
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.