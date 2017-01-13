This blend is all about an organic and natural filler when smoking marijuana or hash. With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, and white willow bark. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. Enjoy all the benefits of using an organic alternative to tobacco. Extra body for the seasoned smoker. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. The 28-gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability.