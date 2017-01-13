ORGANIC SMOKING HERBAL BLEND, SMOKING MIX, NICOTINE & TOBACCO FREE - SIMPLE NATURAL FLAVOR
The colorful hues and sweet flavors of Blueberry blend together with the resin production and heartiness of California Hash Plant to create Blue Hash, or Blueberry Hash. The aroma is a mixture of fresh berries with a pungent, earthy finish. Blue Hash produces a powerfully relaxing effect that is a great way to unwind at the end of a long day or at night before bedtime. Medical patients will appreciate Blue Hash’s ability to combat insomnia and suppress stress.
