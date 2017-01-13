We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 42%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Insomnia 45%
Stress 45%
Depression 36%
Lack of appetite 36%
Pain 36%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%
Reviews
51
SirLester
Member since 2018
Wild strain. The smell is distinctly blueberry pie, and the buds are dense, sparkly purple. Taste is initially hashy, but with a long lasting blueberry pie aftertaste. Dense nugs produce lots of herb when busted up. Hash smell comes out when grinded. The weed is strong, and the high is a heavy indic...
Strong body high. Starts off with a bit of euphoria and then transitions into strong relaxation. After smoking you’ll have a about 25 minutes to get into a position you will most likely stay for the rest of the high. What I don’t like about this strain is the very dry mouth and eyes. Occasionally it...
Had a bowl in the great hot Texas outdoors this afternoon! The second me and my buddy stood up and took a couple steps, we each had a "woah" moment. The body high is suupperrrr intense and it feels like your body gained an extra 50 pounds.
Definitely gonna have some more tonight to take advantage o...