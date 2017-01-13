ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Hash reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Hash.

Effects

33 people reported 249 effects
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 42%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Insomnia 45%
Stress 45%
Depression 36%
Lack of appetite 36%
Pain 36%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

Avatar for SirLester
Member since 2018
Wild strain. The smell is distinctly blueberry pie, and the buds are dense, sparkly purple. Taste is initially hashy, but with a long lasting blueberry pie aftertaste. Dense nugs produce lots of herb when busted up. Hash smell comes out when grinded. The weed is strong, and the high is a heavy indic...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Shitty
Member since 2012
Its terrific beautiful thick dense buds sticky to the ickiest, tastes like blueberry and hash plant as advertised.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for notsellingpercs
Member since 2019
Was said to be a hydrid leaning indica at 80%/20%. From my experience, I would concur. Also had a great flavor.
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for firedude420
Member since 2019
Sleepy time bud. Nighttime use only for me. Great flavor, great medicine. Instant relieve from symptoms.
SleepyUplifted
Photos

Avatar for VictorL211
Member since 2019
I like this strain. Very good taste. Uplifting. It is available in NV. as of 5/2019
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for HelonIrth
Member since 2018
Absolutley loved this strain. From the aroma to the taste. Unfortunately I havent been able to find it again. This strain needs to be enjoyed by all at least once in your life.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Fallen8726
Member since 2018
Strong body high. Starts off with a bit of euphoria and then transitions into strong relaxation. After smoking you’ll have a about 25 minutes to get into a position you will most likely stay for the rest of the high. What I don’t like about this strain is the very dry mouth and eyes. Occasionally it...
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Wastelander1330
Member since 2017
Had a bowl in the great hot Texas outdoors this afternoon! The second me and my buddy stood up and took a couple steps, we each had a "woah" moment. The body high is suupperrrr intense and it feels like your body gained an extra 50 pounds. Definitely gonna have some more tonight to take advantage o...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly