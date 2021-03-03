About this product
With a fast flowering time and high yields, the Hash plant is a must for beginners and experts alike. Legend says the genetics derive from Holland in the late 80's and traveled all the way to Northwestern USA. This strain in particular rates much higher than most in resin production and offers a unique, calming high.
Named for its hashy-tasting, highly resinous buds, the Hash Plant has been known as an important building block for other Sensi Seeds hybrids for many years, but has rarely been made available outside of Cannabis Castle breeding program. It was reintroduced to the market by Sensi Seed Bank in 1999.
Expect a short indica-type plant that averages 3-4 feet in height, with a gratifyingly quick finish, a pleasantly narcotic high, and of course, great hashmaking potential.
While an indoor breed in the Dutch climate, this plant has fared well in dry latitudes such as the Mediterranean. All indoor growing methods are suitable, although Sensi growers like the hydro culture garden method best. Hash Plant is easy to clone, offering you a simple method of multiplying your success.
About this strain
Hash Plant, also known as "Hashplant," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Sensi Seeds. According to growers, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.
