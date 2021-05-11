About this product
Rainbow Belts effects
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
1% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
7% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
