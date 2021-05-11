A child of two delicious and beautiful strains Zkittlez and Moonbow, Rainbow Belts is an evenly-balanced hybrid strain packed full of flavor and effects. If you are fortunate enough to come across this rare strain be sure to grab a pack before it sells out!



Rainbow Belts buds have gorgeous fluffy rounded popcorn-shaped forest green nugs with purple undertones, bright orange hairs and a coating of frosty amber crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of sharp lemon lime and flowery diesel are released, intensifying the more that you enjoy. Undertones of diesel fuel are sometimes detected making it a bit spicy on its finish. Its flavor is much sweeter than its aroma, with a combination of tarty lemon citrus and sweet berries.



You can grow indoors and out in soil or hydroponic setups. Warm, sunny, and moderately humid conditions increase the harvest quantity and quality. Indoor cultivators should maintain 70–85°F in vegging and 65–75°F in flowering. Reduce the nighttime temperatures to 60°F in the final few weeks of bloom to increase the buds’ size and stickiness. This cultivar is relatively resistant to mold and mildew making it a solid choice for NEW growers in particular.

