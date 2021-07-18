Rainbow Belts reviews
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
J........r
July 18, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Bought an 8th of Rainbow Belt flower to compare to Runts.. Rainbow Belt tested at 24.65 % THC, the taste is incredibly fruity like Trix cereal, both on inhale & exhale. When I stood up I did feel a very strong head buzz. Amazing taste, awesome effects!
t........7
May 11, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Anxious
Dry eyes
This is probably in the top 5 tastiest flower I've ever smoked. I will say that the batch i have has a higher caryophyllene at .72 percent. While my linolool is only at .57 percent. With a max terpene of 2.49 percent. The batch i have is running at 26.94 percent cannabinoids. Would love to find these seeds. Most dont want to sell or dont have any to sell.
C........m
February 25, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great body buzz without feeling glued. Lower thc & excellent for my minor pain management.
S........y
August 28, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
These buds are smaller, super dense and nothing to write home about appearance-wise: They’re pastel green, a few hairs, not too much else going on here. The smells is similar to Zkittles and if you’ve never had that then I’ll tell you it’s incredible sweet candy smell with a slight floral undertone. A fun, unique and inviting scent. I love the effects of Zkittles so I’m hoping for more of the same here. This grinds up a flat, pastel green and the intense candy smell intensifies in the grinder. The small buds fluff out considerably here, too, with one smaller nug becoming three bowls worth in the grinder…nice! I take a hit. The first one exhales just like Zkittles. That aftertaste from Fruity Pebbles cereal as a kid, wowzers I’m in love. The second hit is different, the earthy industrial flavor of the moonbow jumps in front of the Zkittles and drops the fun I’m having just a hair. Now the buzz comes on, my inner dialogue is cranked up a touch and is very inquisitive, staying away from negativity and just delighted in pondering whatever random thoughts pop in and out. I’m mentally floating but feel a sensation of inner peace and clarity, even as some light time-bending sensations play with my perception. This weed is also relaxing, leaning more into the indica with mild pain relief but nothing in the way of hunger or thirst. I’m very content, this is some Zen shit. The head effects taper off after less than half an hour, but linger a bit longer as the body effects increase my well-being with mild lazy tendencies and good relaxation. This one’s for the inner hippie in us all. A wide variety of effects, most of them mild, create an enjoyable-if short lived-experience ideal for social gatherings, creativity, winding down, or anytime you need a good pick-me-up. Good for all experience levels, medicinal patients and high-tolerance users might require something more. My 3.5 gram jar from Ember Valley tested at 27.6% thc and was enjoyed through a standard issue glass bowl.
v........n
February 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Went from premenstrual aggression to dancing on my deck under the stars to kung fu fighting. From there The Bee Gees took over and it just got groovier from there. Keep staying alive, dance it out and always say yes to kung fu fighting 🕺🏻🪩
D........a
March 29, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is a great daytime medication. I agree with everyone else in that this bud tastes amazing both in and out. Bag appeal is amazing. Just a great morning/day med for all that ails you. Enjoy 😉
m........y
April 30, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very sneaky but it definitely packs a punch. It doesn’t give you an instant lung punch but after while it sets in. The high is very heavy on the body with a slight sense of euphoria. I recommend it to people unwinding from a long day.
r........a
September 3, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
The Intellectual Stoner here with my review of Rainbow Belts. This is a 50/50 hybrid that was very pleasant. The buds were a light green and fluffy, they also stuck together when you pressed them together. Kinda of reminded me of Legos. They were also covered with faint orange and white hairs. The smell was earthy with citrus and pine undertones. The buds I had were 24.55% and had an earthy taste with a little pepper that gives you the nose tickle. I found the high to be very enjoyable. It was focused high while still being relaxing and euphoric. I felt it helped a little with my pain and feel it would help if you need to be focused. I like this one and would recommend.