These buds are smaller, super dense and nothing to write home about appearance-wise: They’re pastel green, a few hairs, not too much else going on here. The smells is similar to Zkittles and if you’ve never had that then I’ll tell you it’s incredible sweet candy smell with a slight floral undertone. A fun, unique and inviting scent. I love the effects of Zkittles so I’m hoping for more of the same here. This grinds up a flat, pastel green and the intense candy smell intensifies in the grinder. The small buds fluff out considerably here, too, with one smaller nug becoming three bowls worth in the grinder…nice! I take a hit. The first one exhales just like Zkittles. That aftertaste from Fruity Pebbles cereal as a kid, wowzers I’m in love. The second hit is different, the earthy industrial flavor of the moonbow jumps in front of the Zkittles and drops the fun I’m having just a hair. Now the buzz comes on, my inner dialogue is cranked up a touch and is very inquisitive, staying away from negativity and just delighted in pondering whatever random thoughts pop in and out. I’m mentally floating but feel a sensation of inner peace and clarity, even as some light time-bending sensations play with my perception. This weed is also relaxing, leaning more into the indica with mild pain relief but nothing in the way of hunger or thirst. I’m very content, this is some Zen shit. The head effects taper off after less than half an hour, but linger a bit longer as the body effects increase my well-being with mild lazy tendencies and good relaxation. This one’s for the inner hippie in us all. A wide variety of effects, most of them mild, create an enjoyable-if short lived-experience ideal for social gatherings, creativity, winding down, or anytime you need a good pick-me-up. Good for all experience levels, medicinal patients and high-tolerance users might require something more. My 3.5 gram jar from Ember Valley tested at 27.6% thc and was enjoyed through a standard issue glass bowl.