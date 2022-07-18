About this product
One of the forefathers of cannabis strains, White Widow is a dutch bred varietal that goes all the way back to the 1990's winning a High Times Cup in 95'. White Widow got its name because of its high resin production with its pearly white trichomes prevalent even on its larger fan leaves. Because of its abnormally high trichome count, WW is known for its hash production with THC levels toppling most varietals. White Widow is a great strain for any garden because of its high adaptability and easy going nature!
This variety’s reputation has been built on its excellence in smell, flavor, and quality of high. White Widow has fragrantly fresh pine cone buds that have a taste bordering between fruit and flowers when smoked. Setting the standard for kind bud, White Widow washes over you with a warm feeling of mildly trippy sensations.
White Widow hybrid marijuana strain is a compact plant of medium height. The buds only develop a few amber-colored hairs, but the outrageous crystalline resin production of this plant has become legendary. Inevitably the reputation that precedes it leads some growers to decide that it is overrated, but many find this variety to be everything they anticipated and more. White Widow has the potential to live up to its reputation if grown adeptly. This strain is recommended for indoor gardening, where water and fertilizer should be administered modestly to avoid mildew and retain the delicious flavors. Greenhouse suggests changing the lighting to 8 hours during the last 2 weeks of flowering in order to halt regrowth of on the buds and produce just enough stress to coax out the maximum amount of sticky resin per inch.
About this strain
White Widow effects
About this brand
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven't even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
