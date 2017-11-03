Chem 4 x “Chem 87” Feminized Seed

by Rootseller Seeds
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Recently, we discovered a freak male found in the feminized seed of Chem91 x 1987 Hashplant. This is a big deal because Chem91 is the mother of Sour Diesel and possibly OG Kush. The real kicker on why the “Chem 87” male is special is because it was born from a feminized seed, meaning it only contains female genes (XX), even though it is a male. It produces pollen naturally, without a silver application or other reversal methods.

Would you like some Chem 4 with your Chem 91?

Seven feminized seeds for $44. First time buyers use coupon code 1STBUY for a 20% discount. Join our email list for monthly coupons and specials.

About this strain

Chemdawg #4, officially known as "Chemdog 4," but also "Chemdog #4," and "Chem 4" is a hybrid marijuana strain. Part of the prominent line of Chemdog strains, Chemdawg #4 is known to deliver a balance of cerebral invigoration alongside relaxed full-body effects. Its smell has been likened to citrus or even Pine-Sol, with a lemon flavor. With light-green buds, Chemdawg #4 grows to be a fairly tall plant, reaching up to 7 feet outdoors and 4-5 feet indoors, and its flowering time is 9-10 weeks. It often appears to have a large amount of crystals, with orange hairs growing from the buds. 

About this brand

Rootseller Seeds
Rootseller Seeds creates hybrids from the most spectacular strains on earth. Crossed with our collection of some of the finest strains of the past 30 years, we create some of the loudest and most potent hybrids available anywhere. Nothing here is ‘white labeled’, and all of our recreational seeds were produced indoors.
