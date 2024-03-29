About this product
We are very excited to have created this absolutely amazing strain & now releasing these regular seeds to share with our customers. By crossing our Hunted Zoomiez male with the notorious Cap Junky (Capulator/Seed Junky Colab), we created a new line of cannabis genetics that will be a staple for many new strains bred by Seed Canary & other well known breeders. Miracle candy will produce colorful, beautiful flowers that are dense and insanely sticky. Miracle Candy is no joke when it comes to bag appeal, aroma, potency, & yield as this strain checks all of those boxes! Aroma can vary between phenotypes however typically there will be a strong candy aroma with hints of citrus & diesel. Flowers will be covered in sticky trichomes and have colorful dark purple / green buds. Don’t be fooled, Miracle candy is a very potent cannabis strain that ranges between 22% – 28%+ THC! Trust us, you will not regret having these genetics in your garden!
Sex: Regular
Pack Size: 6 / 12 Regular Seeds
Growth Pattern: Great structure and even internode spacing. Will stretch during flower aiding in producing a HIGH yield. (Phenotypes may vary)
Flowering Time: 7-8 Weeks
Lineage: Zoomiez (Zoo Runtz x Apples & Bananas) x Cap Junky AKA Miracle Mints
About this brand
Seed Canary
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
