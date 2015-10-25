About this product
The Skunky, acidic, and citrus flavour draws you in immediately, and the energetic, happy, uplifting effects will keep you feeling motivated and focused.
Auto Lemon Skunk has a medium growth with little side branching normally growing one main spear like cola.
Characteristics of Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds
Suitable for both indoors and outdoors
Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized)
Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa
Cross: Lowryder #2 x Lemon Skunk strain
Indoor grow time: 2.5 Months from Seed
THC Content: 22% +
Auto Lemon Skunk strain is a resilient and great plant for novice growers.
About this strain
Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 18% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. According to growers, this strain produces a large yield with stunning orange and green-colored buds. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics
About this brand
