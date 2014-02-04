Auto Lowryder Seeds



Lowryder is a three-way crossing starting with the legendary Northern Lights and a mysterious Mexican Ruderalis. The final piece of the puzzle came in the form of William’s Wonder genetics.



Lowryder is a very tough plant that is capable of surviving harsh weather conditions, which makes the Lowryder strain very popular in locations like Canada and Northern Europe. Auto Lowryder Seeds quickly sprout into a small plants which are surprisingly easy to grow, taking a maximum of 9 weeks to flower. This makes it a great choice for beginners to growing cannabis and those who are looking for quick results.



Auto Lowryder Strain - Earthy Smooth Taste



The Lowryder Autoflowering strain is a popular choice for many reasons, including the unique and alluring pine-esque taste, which is complimented with a smooth and delicious aroma. These little gems even resemble little bonzai pine trees that are great for the sea of green or SCROG methods of growing.



Great for Pain, Stress and Insomnia



Auto Lowryder marijuana seeds are very potent, but they can be slow to act, so it’s important to be patient. The sensation is said to be more relaxing and happy, with a more uplifted feeling than energetic one. Some also report feeling aroused when using Auto Lowryder weed, so be warned! The euphoria may be low key, but it is very powerful and is ideal for those who are suffering from chronic or acute pain conditions. Stress and insomnia also respond well to the Auto Lowryder strain, as well as mild depression symptoms.



When you buy Auto Lowryder seeds you should be aware that the main reported side effect is a dry mouth. This is commonly reported with this particular strain, however other side effects are much less common, and can include a feeling of paranoia, dizziness, and dry eyes.



For those who are new to growing cannabis but want to a plant that is extremely hardy, Loweryder is a great option and even works well in colder weather climates and those with shorter summers. Auto Lowryder is a great choice for anyone who suffers from pain conditions, as the relaxing sensation will be felt throughout the body and mind as a whole, and acts as a great sleep aid too, for anyone who may be suffering from an insomnia-related condition.



GENETICS

Northern Lights mixed with Willy's Wonder

FLOWERING TIME INDOORS 8-9 weeks

FLOWERING TIME OUTDOORS mid October

PLANT HEIGHT Short

THC CONTENT % 12%-20%

CBD % 0.10%

INDICA / SATIVA % 50% / 50%

INDOOR YIELD 12oz/ m2

OUTDOOR YIELD 16oz/ plant

CLIMATE Dry, even cool outdoor climate

GROWTH LEVEL easy

RESISTANCE TO DISEASE resistant to common molds and mildew