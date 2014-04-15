ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Willy's Wonder

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 31 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 227 reviews

Willy's Wonder

Willy’s Wonder, or William’s Wonder to the more formal, is one of those cannabis strains of legendary status that you’ll just have to try to fully appreciate. Indica-dominant with Afghani genetics, Willy’s flowers are colorful with all possible hues of green, yellow, and red. The strain’s aroma is an equally diverse mix of tropical fruit and citrus that also comes through in its sweet and sour taste. It was originally developed in the 1980s and has only grown in popularity and potency since then. New patients be warned, however, as this strain may be one to work up to. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1262 reported effects from 155 people
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 55%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 35%
Sleepy 32%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

227

Avatar for steven.wallace80
Member since 2012
great strain for anxiety. a good strong body buzz and a clean head high, Williams Wonder is like smoking Valium. it seems to react well to any activity, not a couch lock-'er' unless that's where you are!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for PamPoovey
Member since 2014
I had a stomach ache and tried this. My stomach was fine instantly, but my head was spinning. I was looking up information on the strain when I was smoking it and was very focused, so focused I forgot to put it down for a few. I thought this would be a good day time smoke, but I don't feel "sleepy" ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for JA136
Member since 2014
Either extremely horny or extremely hungry; great experience though!
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for brenadah
Member since 2014
Best strain I've come across for my mental issues. Also works great for cramps. Looks and smells good too, but nothing too exciting. I will buy this over any strain tho, and I highly recommend it for pain help w/o the sleepiness, as well as for people who have issues with paranoia or anxiety from co...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for connosieur
Member since 2012
Williams wonder is a great strain that manages to hit upon all things that make people want to medicate using marijuana. It is a great hybrid that manages to help your mind and body feel releaxed and at one with eachother. The aroma reminds me of how fresh and fragrant pacific northwest trees smell....
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Willy's Wonder
First strain child
Loopy Fruit
child
Second strain child
Buffalo Bill
child

