About this product
Chemdawg plants are highly resilient and great for novice growers, super resistant to most pests and mold, and Chemdog Seeds grow well both indoors and outdoors.
Chemdawg produces a large amount of dense buds with extremely robust flavours and aromas, yielding an intense bouquet of pineapple, diesel & dank Kush. The resulting high is very powerful, so proceed with caution of you are a casual smoker.
Chemdawg is a great medicinal strain with heavy sedative qualities that many medical cannabis patients love, great for pain relief and inducing appetite.
About this strain
Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
Chemdawg effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few.
Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates.
Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75.
Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.