Green Crack is very similar to the Afghani strain, except we chose an earlier flowering Skunk to make the cross and to ensure that our Green Crack finishes that bit earlier than Afghani both indoors and outdoors.
Characteristics of Green Crack Seeds
The resulting strains are similar in both growth and effect. Solid buds with good yields and a smooth, long lasting effect.
Green Crack Seeds have slightly more indica tendencies in growing, producing slightly shorter, darker, broader plants with THC levels of 22-24. With Green Crack Weed you can expect yields of 650-750 grams per m².
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
