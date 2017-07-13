The Northern Lights Strain was originally designed as an indoor cannabis seed strain in US in the late 1970s. Northern Lights was originally a stabilized cannabis sativa strain crossed with an Afghani indica hybrid. Northern Lights then traveled to Holland as a clone where it was introduced to the commercial cannabis seed market in the 80’s.



Northern Lights #5 distinctly shows its Afghani indica genetic background; it is a small plant that produces, big highly resinous flowers. Although it was initially developed for indoor growers excellent results have been produced indoors and outdoors.



Northern Lights #5 has a sweet, earthy taste that produces a physically comfortable but lazy feeling, the Northern Lights Strain is known to some as ‘couch lock’ weed.