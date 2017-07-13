About this product
Northern Lights #5 distinctly shows its Afghani indica genetic background; it is a small plant that produces, big highly resinous flowers. Although it was initially developed for indoor growers excellent results have been produced indoors and outdoors.
Northern Lights #5 has a sweet, earthy taste that produces a physically comfortable but lazy feeling, the Northern Lights Strain is known to some as ‘couch lock’ weed.
Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time. The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989. The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.
Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few.
Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates.
Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75.
Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.