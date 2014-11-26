Get ready for a ride with this strain. It begins with a head high that makes you become social, focused, and seemingly quite happy. If you have things to get done, take advantage of this time now before things change. As the high progresses you will notice that your high starts to creep over your entire body, and all thought of being productive disappears. Shiskaberry then transforms into a strong sedative, urging you to hit the couch and sends you into a relaxed state. Many users find they end up falling asleep, making it a great choice a few hours before bed.

Very popular in the Pacific Northwest and Canada, Shiskaberry is a strain that lifts you up before it lets you down. Have trouble getting a restful night of sleep? Smoke a little bit before bedtime and wake up feeling refreshed. Shiskaberry is great for short social engagements but once its indica side kicks in, lazy is the word