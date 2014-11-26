About this product
Very popular in the Pacific Northwest and Canada, Shiskaberry is a strain that lifts you up before it lets you down. Have trouble getting a restful night of sleep? Smoke a little bit before bedtime and wake up feeling refreshed. Shiskaberry is great for short social engagements but once its indica side kicks in, lazy is the word
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.
