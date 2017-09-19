This strain gives users a euphoria that’s deeply relaxing, allowing



The Super Skunk strain is one of the most famous in the world. It’s well known for its skunky fragrance and hybrid qualities. This strain gives users a euphoria that’s deeply relaxing, allowing them to quickly loosen up. It also gives them clarity and the ability to concentrate.



Super Skunk flowers extremely fast, yielding round, fat buds with 1% to 2.4% CBD and 20% THC content levels. This hybrid grows heavy branches and thick stems. They are indica-dominant, high-yielding, compact feminized plants great for indoor and outdoor growing for beginners.