About this product
The Super Skunk strain is one of the most famous in the world. It’s well known for its skunky fragrance and hybrid qualities. This strain gives users a euphoria that’s deeply relaxing, allowing them to quickly loosen up. It also gives them clarity and the ability to concentrate.
Super Skunk flowers extremely fast, yielding round, fat buds with 1% to 2.4% CBD and 20% THC content levels. This hybrid grows heavy branches and thick stems. They are indica-dominant, high-yielding, compact feminized plants great for indoor and outdoor growing for beginners.
About this strain
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
About this brand
Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few.
Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates.
Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75.
Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.