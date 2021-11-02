White Widow Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Spliff Seeds: White Widow 60% Indica dominant Genotype: Brazilian Sativa x South Indian x NL Special, sweet sour aroma, and flavor with hints of Blueberries, short and stocky plant dripping in resin, ultra fast; seed to yield 10 to 11 weeks, body stoned and psycho-active high, potential THC level high.



A Brazilian and South Indian cross with a high level of THC and a decent CBD level. We selected a special, ultra white pheno covered in resin and crossed her with our Northern Lights Special to shorten its height, beef up production and make her a real indica stoner. The result; a THC monster creating bulging, massive buds in 8 weeks of flowering, from seed to yield will take approximately 10 weeks, making it a very fast finishing strain, suitable on all mediums.



She is a slow starter; however, The White Widow will surface after 5 to 6 days. Therefore, she is slightly slower than for instance our Bubble gun, but this makes for a shorter, stockier plant. She is a very white variety and a big yielder. Our most commercial variety, together with the bubble gun, she will stay low, 20 to 30 inches. Her structure looks a lot like the original K2. We recommend 2 to 3 weeks vegetative period or if you want to maximize the number of plants on a one square meter. Putting her under a 12/12 schedule will make the plants even more compact.



Widow has a sweet and sour taste and a spicy and later a sweet aftertaste, that typical sour Indica smell! She is a real Indica stoner. Her high is typical Indica; body stoned sensation, very powerful stoned high, medicinal value: insomnia, muscle pain, joint pain and lumbar pain.



Features

Sex: Feminized

Type: 60% Indica

Grow: Indoor/Outdoor

Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks

Outdoor Harvest: October

Indoor Height: 0.40 to 0.80m

Outdoor Height: 1.50m

Indoor Yield: 500 to 600g/m2

Outdoor Yield: 450g/plant

Growing Difficulty: Medium