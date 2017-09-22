Solei Sungrown Cannabis
Sense Pre-Rolls 1g 3-Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Sour Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
455 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
