Mule Fuel is a prominent example of a terpene-rich Sugarbud exclusive cultivar phenotyped from our genetic library. With a strain lineage of GMO x Lurch, this myrcene dominant terpene profile is high in limonene, pinene and caryophyllene. Full dense buds with sticky sugary green and orange hues. Earthy and spicy with notes of meadow flowers and grass, citrus and pronounced fuel aromas. Hang dried and cold barrel cured for 28 days, meticulously hand-finished and packaged with care into glass jars.