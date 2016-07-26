Top Leaf Sapphire Cookies is a sought after hybrid dessert strain that’s a cut above the rest. You may find yourself craving its berry-forward flavour and sweet, slightly earthy aroma. A descendant of True OG and GSC, this gem offers high THC and features caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool terpenes. We only use milled whole flower, never shake to craft our pre-rolls. Find 3 x 0.5 gram pre-rolled joints in minimal recyclable packaging. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis grown to exacting standards, hang dried, and cured for 28 days.