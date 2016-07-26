ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
yoJB
Member since 2019
MY GOD is there nothing Humboldt Seed Organization can do wrong? Sapphire Scout is one of those Legendary strains that will keep you coming back for more.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Qalico
Member since 2019
I find it incredibly euphoric
1kushking
Member since 2017
Got this rare Hybrid from Humboldt Farms with 17% THC &amp; heavy Indica effects. Made me happy, peaceful, relaxed, &amp; sleepy. Firm medium green buds with a few light brown hairs &amp; fine golden, yellow, &amp; amber crystal trichomes. Smell &amp; taste was a sweet berry. If you are lucky enough...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Traumaqueen1128
Member since 2018
Very mellow and long lasting high. Definitely one of my favorites! I smoke a bit a couple hours before bed and I'm still nice and relaxed when I hit the sheets, gives me a very good night of sleep.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
moistdamian
Member since 2018
pretty good for nighttime. personally, it makes me very sleepy.
Sleepy
marksbinridin
Member since 2017
I'm an avid smoker I smoke every day and my tolerance is extremely high and this shit got me high definitely five stars
spiritedme
Member since 2015
amazing strain. fruity taste and uplifting yet mellow high. took a few puff and knew it was straight fire. awesome end of day strain.
ArousedEuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
hmi7
Member since 2017
The high off this stuff is only a 4-star but the blueberry taste makes it so much more worth it!
