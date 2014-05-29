JACK SKELLINGTON

(Killer Queen G13 Dom x Jack The Ripper)

• Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 55-65 Days

• Medium Producer • Intense Potency, Instant Euphoria, & Mental Clarity



Preview:

Heavy resin producer Killer Queen crossed with Jack the Ripper to combine the citrus taste with the ultimate resin producing plant. Extracts made from these resins appear almost white. Tastes and smells of limes, slight Haze influence and the unmistakable G-13 flavor. Not for the occasional smoker!

Strain Description:



Created for one thing! Potency, combining the high THC of G-13 the mythical strain created by the US Gov and my favorite breeder Vic High with my award winning Jack the Ripper the resulting hybrid is virtually resin growing directly on a plant. Heavy Pinene and lime flavors reminiscent of an old NL-5. Visuals and some mental distortion comes along with soaring highs and creativity.



Phenotypes: Slight variation and heavy resin production



Height: Tall and wide, we suggest topping for better yields perfect for SCROG



Yield: Medium flowers with heavy resin coating even on stems.



Best way to Grow: Perfect for SCROG or Trellis



Harvest: 56-60 days fast..



Hybrid: Cindy 99 x G-13 x Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen

High Type: Intense and strong mind numbing potency, instant euphoria and mental clarity, introspective and creative even through the mental confusion that comes with the potency.



Taste/Aroma: Limes, astringent, fruity, slight Haze influence and the unmistakable G-13 flavor.