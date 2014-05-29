ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jack Skellington reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jack Skellington.

Effects

68 people reported 558 effects
Euphoric 60%
Creative 58%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 48%
Stress 36%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

100

Avatar for B00M3R
Member since 2019
I was pleasantly surprised by the speed at which this wonderful strain takes over the mind. Creativity and humor rise to the top of your emotions. Dry mouth and dry eyes followed especially fast as well. A very tasty and smooth flower.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Pineapplecough
Member since 2019
Almost caffeinating. Brings on a creative high with little to no attention span. The thoughts with this strain, come so fast you can barely write them down, but all of them are great, creative thoughts well worth writing down. Kind of jittery and paranoid, but a small price to pay for a vehemently p...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for keithhyoungblood
Member since 2017
Just like the childhood movie character that would bring me joy and laughter, so does this strain.
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Green_Pug
Member since 2018
Started out as an uplifting flying feeling soon became dizziness and nausea. First time I chalked it up to the flu, but the second time it was definitely this. PSA: Use caution when giving it to your lightweight friends.
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for dylanelis
Member since 2018
Sorry ghost train haze, you’ve been replaced. jack skellington has new special place in my heart. it gives you a buzzing, amazing euphoric feeling while it also boosts your mood and inspires your inner artist. absolutely great when you’ve been struggling with depression or lethargy.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for sywi
Member since 2017
I wanted to revise my earlier review, which gave it only one star because it gave me a huge panic attack. A friend had some, and a her suggestion I tried this again mixed equal parts with a very-high-CBD strain (ACDC). THAT got me a decent sativa high without the panic. (I also vaped much less--just...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for dxmHb21
Member since 2018
I purchased this ol' girl and I was in for a ride....never again anxiety went out the roof....definatly a upper and not for me.
Reported
feelings
TalkativeUplifted