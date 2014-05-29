We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Euphoric 60%
Creative 58%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 48%
Stress 36%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
B00M3R
Member since 2019
I was pleasantly surprised by the speed at which this wonderful strain takes over the mind. Creativity and humor rise to the top of your emotions. Dry mouth and dry eyes followed especially fast as well. A very tasty and smooth flower.
Almost caffeinating. Brings on a creative high with little to no attention span. The thoughts with this strain, come so fast you can barely write them down, but all of them are great, creative thoughts well worth writing down. Kind of jittery and paranoid, but a small price to pay for a vehemently p...
Started out as an uplifting flying feeling soon became dizziness and nausea. First time I chalked it up to the flu, but the second time it was definitely this.
PSA: Use caution when giving it to your lightweight friends.
Sorry ghost train haze, you’ve been replaced. jack skellington has new special place in my heart.
it gives you a buzzing, amazing euphoric feeling while it also boosts your mood and inspires your inner artist. absolutely great when you’ve been struggling with depression or lethargy.
I wanted to revise my earlier review, which gave it only one star because it gave me a huge panic attack. A friend had some, and a her suggestion I tried this again mixed equal parts with a very-high-CBD strain (ACDC). THAT got me a decent sativa high without the panic. (I also vaped much less--just...