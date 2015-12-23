About this product
About this strain
Fire OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
828 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
