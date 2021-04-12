About this product
About this strain
Sunset Shortcake effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Nausea
25% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
32% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
