White Fire OG, also known as “WiFi OG”, “WiFi”, “White Fire”, and “WiFi Kush”, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and The White. White Fire OG is a high-potency strain that offers uplifting and cerebral effects. Bred by unknown breeders, White Fire OG has a sour and earthy aroma with a touch of citrus and diesel. White Fire OG is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Fire OG effects include energetic, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Fire OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, White Fire OG features flavors like pungent, earthy, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of White Fire OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced strain that can stimulate your mind and mood, White Fire OG might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Fire OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.