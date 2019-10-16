Harli-Tsu, is a high-CBD hybrid cross strain between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. Harli-Tsu. Timeless CBD Harli-Tsu flower brings a welcome relief for pain, inflammation and relaxation and is non intoxicating.



Although this bud is very rare, it is loved for its intensely high levels of CBD that typically falls between 16-22% on average with a THC level of less than 1%. The Harli-Tsu high is very mellow in nature and serves more so as a painkiller than a heavy head or body high. It starts with a happy and uplifted euphoric head buzz felt behind the eyes and in the forehead. This buzz slowly seeps throughout the rest of the body, leaving you completely relaxed and moderately pain free.



As a Sativa Dominant, you’ll feel focused and motivated, leaving you free to tackle any task at hand. These effects and its impressive CBD level make Harle-Tsu perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, chronic stress or anxiety, headaches or migraines, and muscle spasms.



The aroma is sweet earthy pine with a spicy citrus. The flavor is just as sweet, with an herbal pine that has a slight earthy citrus taste upon exhale.



Cannabinoid Content: .3% Max THC, 15.20% Max Active CBD, 16.50% Total cannabinoids



Dominant Terpenes: Pinene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene.



Type: Hybrid



Despite the extremely low concentration of THC, Timeless CBD makes NO guarantee that any individual will be able to pass a drug test after using this product.

Show more