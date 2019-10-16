About this product
Harle-Tsu effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
262 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
0% | very low
CBD Strength
11% | medium
