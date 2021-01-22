About this product
About this strain
Rainbow Sherbet effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!