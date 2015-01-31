ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Champagne Kush

Calculated from 169 reviews

Champagne Kush

Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.    

984 reported effects from 120 people
Happy 61%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 35%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 3%

169

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Excellent. Switches your mood ... quickly. A powerful high. It's special and I wish I could buy it again. Super cerebral. There's a body high as well.
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for stillsaneash
Member since 2015
This strain was the smoothest I've ever smoked so far. I got to take gravities, and the first I got a nice chill high then the second I was just having a good time. All my stress was relieved. What I loved the most about this hybrid strain was I still had a sense of alertness and self-control. I was...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain comin on; nausea 4 when I medicated round 2130 or so. Takes bout 5 min to start working. Body high perfect. Head buzz heavy; perfect for insomnia. NO ANXIETY/PARANOIA (an absolute must for me). Takes sweet/berries. Omg, I want to go sleepies now....zzzzz.... highly recommend for late e...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BoscoBob
Member since 2013
I am unable to smoke, so this review is for a tincture made from 1 oz of Champagne Kush: Used 190 proof neutral spirits - 375 ml 1 oz oven-dried cannabis (ground) 1 Mason jar with tight-fitting lid I let the mixture sit in the refrigerator for 1 week, turning at least 4 times a day. The mixt...
Talkative
Avatar for hieseherr
Member since 2011
Champagne is a cross between a Pure himalayan sativa and an afgani X hash plant. The Pheno is various from pure indica to pure sativa. The main dominate gene in the Champagne a soaring cerebral high that is good for meditation and relaxing. The high doesn't have much narcotic punch to it, but alw...
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Burmese Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Champagne Kush
First strain child
Gabriel Sherbet
child
Second strain child
Champagne Diesel
child

