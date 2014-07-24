ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blackberry is a popular strain known for its balance of an active buzz and the high yields of plants due to its indica side. It was bred in 2009 by Dutch company Nirvana Seeds as a cross between a Black Domina clone from the U.S and their own Raspberry Cough. Flowering happens between 9 and 11 weeks and plants will have a tight leaf structure and frosty buds. Indoor growing is recommended, but be warned, Blackberry plants are pungent. This strain has strong smoke that can have a fuel smell, but it is dominantly fruity.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

408 people reported 3169 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 33%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Fritz06
Member since 2012
This BlackBerry Indica is the bomb it smells sweet taste great and to get a great couch lock for movies.... I usually take it right before bed and get a good nights sleep it eases my panic and stress levels to where I forget I have anything to worry about. this strain is definitely a top 10 in my ho...
EuphoricSleepy
lovemesrd
Member since 2014
Has a very pleasant physical Indica head high that is not too heavy. Very energetic and happy high from the sativa side yet with no grandiose euphoria: very giggly and innocent kind of high. I'm high right now and everything is making me laugh, hahahaha. Pretty functional and very clear: good for lo...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
HelloMyNameIsSteve
Member since 2011
A wise man once said, "dopest dope i ever smoke".....
CreativeEuphoricHappySleepy
ShrikerShadow
Member since 2014
Very nice strain. I was able to choose my high: to just ride the high and have fun or to function normally if need be. Pretty dense buds, visually appealing, and light smell pre-smoke. While smoking I definitely felt the head high while it relaxed my body, de-stressed my mind, and made me feel all a...
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
AZCUnPhoenix
Member since 2012
This Indica will take away your pain and leave you couchlocked and stress free. Gives you a nice relaxes, no worries in the world feeling. Great for evening use.
EuphoricUplifted
Similar strains

Lineage

Raspberry Cough
Black Domina
Blackberry
Gabriel Sherbet
Blackberry Chem OG
child

