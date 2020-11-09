Rainbow Sherbet reviews

Rainbow Sherbet reviews

Rainbow Sherbet strain effects

Reported by 128 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Giggly

Tingly

Rainbow Sherbet strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression

November 9, 2020
Very potent. Be careful with this one cause it’ll sneak up on you.
59 people found this helpful
January 22, 2021
Definitely a trippy high. I love it
49 people found this helpful
April 3, 2021
First review. I’m super calm . No anxiety
44 people found this helpful
October 17, 2022
i have adhd and anxiety that sometimes causes me to stutter, this strain cleared my mind and relaxed me enough to speak clearly and feel more focused & present.
23 people found this helpful
January 13, 2023
broooo lmao this shit is tingly as fuck haha i’ve never felt this high in my body before. everything feels like a light tingle like i’m a vampire stepping out into the sun. god that’s cringe. maybe this weed makes me a little paranoid. i feel kinda drifty and light, moving my head side to side feels enjoyable. smoking this strain is definitely different to anything i’ve tried before. wholeeeee body high nice
20 people found this helpful
October 15, 2021
Ya'll, don't play with me!!! I 40f smoked this strain at around 2 in the afternoon, by 2:15 I was ready to f♡ck! Really sexy strain! Yummy..
17 people found this helpful
December 1, 2020
This strain not only has a lush enticing flavor both herbal and slightly sweet. The body high is so wonderful i as well as my fiance felt all our tight and sore areas just sort of release. Its a great strain for decompression, High marks
14 people found this helpful
August 2, 2023
One of my all time favorites, I have a very heavy tolerance and this bud consistently puts me in the best headspace. One small bowl and I’m in the nicest floaty dreamy euphoric high. No couch lock either, If you get a chance you should smoke this I’ve had it in oils and flower and they’re all fantastic
13 people found this helpful

