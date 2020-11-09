Rainbow Sherbet reviews
Rainbow Sherbet strain effects
Rainbow Sherbet strain flavors
Rainbow Sherbet strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
G........s
November 9, 2020
Happy
Relaxed
Very potent. Be careful with this one cause it’ll sneak up on you.
s........r
January 22, 2021
Giggly
Definitely a trippy high. I love it
J........3
April 3, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
First review. I’m super calm . No anxiety
a........u
October 17, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
i have adhd and anxiety that sometimes causes me to stutter, this strain cleared my mind and relaxed me enough to speak clearly and feel more focused & present.
s........x
January 13, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Tingly
broooo lmao this shit is tingly as fuck haha i’ve never felt this high in my body before. everything feels like a light tingle like i’m a vampire stepping out into the sun. god that’s cringe. maybe this weed makes me a little paranoid. i feel kinda drifty and light, moving my head side to side feels enjoyable. smoking this strain is definitely different to anything i’ve tried before. wholeeeee body high nice
M........n
October 15, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Ya'll, don't play with me!!! I 40f smoked this strain at around 2 in the afternoon, by 2:15 I was ready to f♡ck! Really sexy strain! Yummy..
M........m
December 1, 2020
This strain not only has a lush enticing flavor both herbal and slightly sweet. The body high is so wonderful i as well as my fiance felt all our tight and sore areas just sort of release. Its a great strain for decompression, High marks
5........g
August 2, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
One of my all time favorites, I have a very heavy tolerance and this bud consistently puts me in the best headspace. One small bowl and I’m in the nicest floaty dreamy euphoric high. No couch lock either, If you get a chance you should smoke this I’ve had it in oils and flower and they’re all fantastic