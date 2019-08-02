About this product

Tweed’s 510-threaded vape cartridge featuring the sativa-dominant strain C-Land, which is said to be a cross of Grand Daddy Purple and Bay Area Platinum C's. This product contains terpineol and eucalyptol, terpenes known to give off sweet and minty flavours and aromas. The terpene limonene can also be found in this product, responsible for the citrusy notes found in fruits like lemons, limes and oranges. Each 1ml cartridge contains 830mg of THC, just screw it in a 510-threaded battery and it’s ready to use.