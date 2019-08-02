Tweed
Houndstooth 510 Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Tweed’s 510-threaded vape cartridge featuring the sativa-dominant strain C-Land, which is said to be a cross of Grand Daddy Purple and Bay Area Platinum C's. This product contains terpineol and eucalyptol, terpenes known to give off sweet and minty flavours and aromas. The terpene limonene can also be found in this product, responsible for the citrusy notes found in fruits like lemons, limes and oranges. Each 1ml cartridge contains 830mg of THC, just screw it in a 510-threaded battery and it’s ready to use.
Candyland effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
812 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!