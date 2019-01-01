- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Bred by Grand Daddy Purp, Bay Platinum Cookies is a sativa heavy cross of Bay 11 and Platinum Cookies. It has earth and lemon flavors that scream through on each inhale.
Calculated from 32 products tested with lab partners.
