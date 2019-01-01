ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bay Platinum Cookies
  • Leafly flower of Bay Platinum Cookies

Sativa

Bay Platinum Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 32 products tested with lab partners.

Bay Platinum Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Bred by Grand Daddy Purp, Bay Platinum Cookies is a sativa heavy cross of Bay 11 and Platinum Cookies. It has earth and lemon flavors that scream through on each inhale. 

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More popularLeafly flower for Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies
More linaloolLeafly flower for Orange Cream
Orange Cream
More popularLeafly flower for Thin Mint GSC
Thin Mint GSC
More popularLeafly flower for GSC
GSC
More popularLeafly flower for Platinum GSC
Platinum GSC
More humuleneLeafly flower for Monster Cookies
Monster Cookies
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Superglue
Superglue
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Bay 11
parent
Second strain parent
Platinum GSC
parent
Strain
Bay Platinum Cookies