An all-in-one disposable vape pen featuring CBD Skunk Haze; a hybrid strain from your friends at Tweed. This product’s pine flavours come from a terpene profile that includes Alpha-terpineol, found in natural oils such as pine oil. This all-in-one vape pen with a balanced THC and CBD potency is a 0.3ml fill and contains 460 mg/g THC and 405 mg/g CBD. It is made up of nothing more than cannabis distillate and naturally derived terpenes. Easy to use and ready to go when you are.