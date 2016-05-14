About this product
An all-in-one disposable vape pen featuring CBD Skunk Haze; a hybrid strain from your friends at Tweed. This product’s pine flavours come from a terpene profile that includes Alpha-terpineol, found in natural oils such as pine oil. This all-in-one vape pen with a balanced THC and CBD potency is a 0.3ml fill and contains 460 mg/g THC and 405 mg/g CBD. It is made up of nothing more than cannabis distillate and naturally derived terpenes. Easy to use and ready to go when you are.
About this strain
Skunk Haze
Skunk Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tweed
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy.
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels
