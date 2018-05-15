Cheese autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Cheese has been derived from: Critical x Cheese Auto. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 120 cm and will yield 160 to 210 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: cheese, earthy, skunk, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, uplifting, euphoric.



View all details about Cheese autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Cheese autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!