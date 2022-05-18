White Widow autoflowering feminized seed grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. White Widow has been derived from: White Widow x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 120 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 60 to 80 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



View all details about White Widow autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



