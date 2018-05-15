Cheese feminized seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Cheese has been derived from: Skunk #1 x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 59 days. Cheese feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 100 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 140 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: cheese, pungent, earthy, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



