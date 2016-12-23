Chiquita Banana feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Chiquita Banana has been derived from: OG Kush x Banana. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Chiquita Banana feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 160 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, banana, earthy, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, focused.



View all details about Chiquita Banana feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Chiquita Banana feminized seeds today and grow your own!