Green Crack feminized seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Green Crack has been derived from: Afghani x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Green Crack feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 200 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 and 350 cm and will yield 800 to 1200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, tropical, citrus, earthy, lemon and the effects can best be described as: energetic, happy, uplifting, creative, focused, hungry, relaxed.



View all details about Green Crack feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Green Crack feminized seeds today and grow your own!