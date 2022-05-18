White Widow feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. White Widow has been derived from: Original White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. White Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 140 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, spicy, woody and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting, sleepy.



View all details about White Widow feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



