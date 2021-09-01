NYC Diesel feminized seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. NYC Diesel has been derived from: Sour Diesel x Afghani x Hawaiian. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. NYC Diesel feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 and 175 cm and will yield 450 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, incense, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting, powerfull.



View all details about NYC Diesel feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy NYC Diesel feminized seeds today and grow your own!