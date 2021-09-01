About this product
The weed has the following flavors: fruity, incense, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting, powerfull.
NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
