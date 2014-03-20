Strawberry Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. Strawberry Kush has been derived from: Strawberry Cough x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Strawberry Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, sweet, strawberry and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, stoned, aroused, creative, energetic, euphoric, talkative, uplifting.



