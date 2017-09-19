Super Skunk autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Super Skunk has been derived from: Super Skunk x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Super Skunk autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 110 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 130 cm and will yield 50 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, cheese, earthy, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, talkative.



