All the weed,delivered.

Shop, order, hang tight.We’ll arrange the rest.

Order weed delivery in Pickering, Ontario

Tough Bud Cannabis - Pickering-logo
Tough Bud Cannabis - Pickering
Available until 10:30pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Holland Daze - Pickering-logo
Holland Daze - Pickering
Delivery
Available until 9pm ET
order delivery
the 6ix Cannabis - Ajax-logo
the 6ix Cannabis - Ajax
Available until 8pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
4K Cannabis - Ajax -logo
4K Cannabis - Ajax
Available until 10:30pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Cannabis Hut - Birchmount-logo
Cannabis Hut - Birchmount
Available until 10pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Northern Tokes - Oshawa-logo
Northern Tokes - Oshawa
Delivery
Available until 9pm ET
order delivery
Cost Cannabis St Clair-logo
Cost Cannabis St Clair
Available until 8pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Cannabis Hut- Vic Park-logo
Cannabis Hut- Vic Park
Available until 10pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Stok'd Cannabis-logo
Stok'd Cannabis
Delivery
Available until 10pm ET
order delivery
Budside-logo
Budside
Available until 10:45pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
AlphaBud Cannabis-logo
AlphaBud Cannabis
Available until 8pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Paradise AIR Cannabis-logo
Paradise AIR Cannabis
Available until 10pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Gormley Cannabis-logo
Gormley Cannabis
Delivery
Closed until tomorrow at 1pm ET
order delivery
Wonderland Cannabis - The Beaches - Queen St E-logo
Wonderland Cannabis - The Beaches - Queen St E
Available until 11pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Mirage Cannabis - Broadview-logo
Mirage Cannabis - Broadview
Available until 11pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Levicann-logo
Levicann
Delivery
Available until 11pm ET
order delivery
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Toronto - 1166 Yonge St-logo
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Toronto - 1166 Yonge St
Delivery
Available until 7pm ET
order delivery
Budbar Express-logo
Budbar Express
Available until 9pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
1922 - Old Town Toronto -logo
1922 - Old Town Toronto
Available until 11pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
AlphaBud Cannabis (Toronto)-logo
AlphaBud Cannabis (Toronto)
Available until 9:30pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
new
order delivery
Minerva Cannabis - Toronto-logo
Minerva Cannabis - Toronto
Available until 11pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
North 80-logo
North 80
Available until 9:30pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
White Rabbit Cannabis-logo
White Rabbit Cannabis
Delivery
order delivery

Same-day weed delivery in Pickering, Ontario is now available on Leafly!

Simply enter your address to shop local menus in Pickering from the most reputable and reliable weed delivery services. Order your favorite THC products for delivery including cannabis flower, edibles, dabs, pre-rolls, vape pens, cartridges, and accessories. Remember, only an adult aged 18 years old or older can place an order for weed delivery in Pickering, and medical marijuana patients must have a valid medical card to place a medical cannabis delivery order.

23

How delivery works

Shop local

Enter your address to shop legal delivery dispensaries nearby.

Order it up

THC, CBD, vapes, wax, pre-rolls, whatever! It’s legal, friends.

Keep an eye out

Your store will text or email you with updates. Have your ID and payment ready.

Ready for weed delivery?

Deals and promotions
Deals
Want to find weed deals near you and more? Let’s connect.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ready for weed delivery?

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.